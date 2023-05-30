Fiery Ohio crash involving semi-truck caught on video

WATCH LIVE

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 8:42PM
A fiery semi-truck crash was caught on video on Memorial Day. It happened along I-70 near Columbus, Ohio.

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Video captured a fiery semi-truck crash on Interstate 70 near Columbus, Ohio early Monday morning.

The crash closed the eastbound lanes of the interstate for a time after 1:20 a.m., but they have since reopened.

A highway camera captured the moment the truck exploded early on Memorial Day. A huge fireball can be seen.

Someone on the road also captured the aftermath, including huge flames and black smoke.

It's unclear what caused it.

The driver of the truck is hospitalized, but is expected to survive.

The truck was the only vehicle involved.

