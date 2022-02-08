house fire

2 found dead in Old Irving Park house fire, Chicago police and CFD say

Woman, 88, man, 70, found after deadly fire
CHICAGO (WLS) -- An 88-year-old woman and 70-year-old man were found dead in a house fire early Tuesday morning in Chicago's Old Irving Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side, Chicago police and fire officials said.

CPD and CFD responded just before 2:30 a.m. to the 3600-block of North Kedvale Avenue for a reported fire in a two-story home there.

Emergency officials found the two bodies on the first floor of the building after Chicago firefighters had extinguished the blaze.

The cause of the smoky fire is under investigation. The identities of those found deceased were not immediately released, but the woman was believed to be a longtime resident and her 70-year-old son, neighbors said.



Chicago fire officials will canvas the neighborhood at 10 a.m., providing smoke alarms and safety materials.

