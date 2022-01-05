River Grove house fire leaves 3 dead, 1 injured

River Grove fire chief speaks on fatal house fire

RIVER GROVE, Ill. (WLS) -- Three people were killed and another critically injured after a house fire in River Grove Wednesday morning, fire officials said.Firefighters responded to a report of a garage fire at about 7:24 a.m. in the 2300-block of Grove Street, River Grove Fire Chief Sean Flynn said. The house was then fully engulfed when firefighters arrived.Fire officials said they believe the victims, all adults, were part of the same family. The injured person was transported to Loyola Medical Center in critical condition."A gentleman was screaming really loud for everybody to run and evacuate and call 911," Anne Ford, a neighbor said.Chief Flynn said the cold and windy conditions hindered efforts to put the fire out."This type of weather definitely hinders any first responders or anything they do, especially when it comes to trying to get hydrants that aren't frozen and jsut the wind conditions as well," Flynn said.The cause of the fire is under investigation.Further details were not immediately available.