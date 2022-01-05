River Grove house fire leaves 3 dead, 1 injured

By and ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

3 dead, 1 injured in River Grove house fire

RIVER GROVE, Ill. (WLS) -- Three people were killed and another critically injured after a house fire in River Grove Wednesday morning, fire officials said.

Firefighters responded to a report of a garage fire at about 7:24 a.m. in the 2300-block of Grove Street, River Grove Fire Chief Sean Flynn said. The house was then fully engulfed when firefighters arrived.

Fire officials said they believe the victims, all adults, were part of the same family. The injured person was transported to Loyola Medical Center in critical condition.

"A gentleman was screaming really loud for everybody to run and evacuate and call 911," Anne Ford, a neighbor said.

River Grove fire chief speaks on fatal house fire


EMBED More News Videos

River Grove Fire Chief Sean Flynn gives an update on a fatal house fire.



Chief Flynn said the cold and windy conditions hindered efforts to put the fire out.

"This type of weather definitely hinders any first responders or anything they do, especially when it comes to trying to get hydrants that aren't frozen and jsut the wind conditions as well," Flynn said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Further details were not immediately available.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
river grovefatal firefirehouse fire
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
CPS cancels school after CTU votes for remote learning
Orange County Deputy DA Kelly Ernby dies of COVID at age 46
Berwyn carjacking suspects lead police on high-speed chase: ISP
Winter weather advisory Chicago: Alert warns of blowing, drifting snow
Renters refused a refund after finding Airbnb unit full of trash
Cook Co. rejects Lightfoot ask to suspend some electronic monitoring
LIVE: 13 dead, including 7 children, after house fire in Philly
Show More
Monks to cut ties with Benet Academy months after lacrosse coach hired
Authorities to give update on Bradley police shooting
Evidence emerging cloth masks are not as effective as N95 masks
CDC tries to clarify confusion over COVID isolation rules, testing
Chicago Weather: Windy, falling temperatures Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News