Old Navy closing State Street flagship store location after 10 years in Loop

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A popular flagship store is shutting its doors this week.

Say goodbye to the Old Navy on State Street in the Loop.

The retailer decided to not renew its lease that expired at the end of 2022.

Old Navy has been in the space for 10 years.

The last day to shop is this Tuesday.

There has been no word on what's taking its place.