Teen makes history at Fenwick High School as 1st female bowler to qualify for state finals

Olivia Cameron, 16, is the first female bowler in Fenwick High School history to qualify for the state tournament.

HILLSIDE, Ill. (WLS) -- After a historic sophomore season, Olivia Cameron has become the first female bowler in Fenwick High School history to qualify for the state finals.

Cameron, 16, said this was a tough season, but she's ready to take on the competition this weekend.

"I just wanted to try it, I thought it looked fun," Cameron said. "I didn't think I was going to take it serious."

But with her father's encouragement, she did. And now, she's got fans outside her family, too.

"People don't have to support you, and so for them to have shown up in the way that they have, even on social media," said Sheena Williamson, Cameron's mother. "It's been absolutely amazing. I had no idea that these people would care that much about my child."

Cameron said she never saw herself as an inspiration to others until now.

"I just think me being somebody who's made history in Black History Month is a sensational feeling," she said.