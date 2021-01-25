localish inspire

WATCH: Mom has insane reaction to son's bar exam results

By LOCALISH
A video shared on Instagram captures the incredible moment a law school graduate and his mom found out that he passed the California Bar Exam.

Omarr Rambert, a recent UCLA School of Law graduate, decided early on that he wanted to go to Law school. "I was the first male in my family to go to college, let alone law school," he said.

During his final year of law school, he lost his stepfather in a fatal car crash. Despite the pain of losing one of his biggest supporters, he was able to push on and finished.

"I graduated UCLA School of Law that same year, had a virtual graduation ceremony because of COVID-19, and began the process of studying for the California Bar Exam," he said. "The CA Bar Exam is considered the hardest in the nation, and I passed due to God and hard work."

GET INSPIRED: Watch more feel-good videos here!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorklocalish inspireuclabe inspiredcollege studentfeel goodlocalish
LOCALISH INSPIRE
Former Neo-Nazi removes swastika tattoos
Young boy with rare skin condition gets accessible new home
Nursing home residents get temporary tattoos
Breast cancer survivors knit support for other women
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Signing 'Buy American' order, Biden pushes for COVID-19 relief
3.2M in Illinois now eligible for COVID vaccine
Get ready to shovel: heavy snow is heading this way
15-year-old dies in shootout during carjacking
Juvenile arrested in Indianapolis killings of 5, including pregnant woman
Lightfoot gets COVID vaccine as city moves into Phase 1B of distribution plan
Show More
Tinley Park Convention Center COVID vaccine site opens Tuesday
Chicago museums reopen as COVID metrics improve
Biden admin looking to 'speed up' Harriet Tubman on $20 bill
CPS battle over return in-person learning rages on
How COVID-19 unemployment could impact your taxes
More TOP STORIES News