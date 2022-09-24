WATCH LIVE

On The Red Carpet previews new shows, movies and specials for October

'Grey's Anatomy,' 'The Good Doctor' and so many more shows are on the fall schedule. On The Red Carpet previews them all.

15 minutes ago
On The Red Carpet gives you a sneak peak at returning shows like "Grey's Anatomy" and "The Good Doctor" plus new shows and Halloween specials on the fall schedule.

LOS ANGELES -- Fall is in full swing and On The Red Carpet has a look at all the exciting shows debuting and returning in October.

"Grey's Anatomy" is back for its 19th season. Ellen Pompeo is taking a step back, only appearing in a handful of episodes, and you'll find out how they'll fill the void. We've also got a look at the new seasons of "The Good Doctor" and "Bachelor in Paradise."

Two-time Oscar winner Hilary Swank comes to ABC in the new show, "Alaska Daily," premiering October 6.

And we'll get you ready for spooky season with a look at what Halloween goodness will be streaming on Disney+ as part of "Hallowstream" and on Hulu as part of "Huluween."

Watch On the Red Carpet hosted by George Pennacchio in the video player above.

