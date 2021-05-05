ice cream

The Original Rainbow Cone's new Lombard location opens

By and ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Original Rainbow Cone opens 2nd location in Lombard

LOMBARD, Ill. (WLS) -- The Original Rainbow Cone opened up its second location in west suburban Lombard Wednesday.

The iconic ice cream shop's original location has been open in Chicago's Beverly neighborhood for 95 years.

"My grandparents are shining down as well as my parents after 95 years of business since 1926 and it's families and it's memories and it's just really good ice cream," said Lynn Sapp, the third generation owner.

Rainbow Cone has been able to expand even during the pandemic, which has been anything but sweet to many restaurants and businesses.

RELATED: This iconic ice cream cone will blow your mind-- and it's not even scooped!
EMBED More News Videos

This super stacked ice cream cone will make you scream for ice cream.



"You have to adapt, so we did Door Dash and Gold Belly and got everything on the internet and up and running and I have to give the team credit," Sapp said. "They did it, I did not."

The pink polka dotted brick and mortar shop definitely pops out at 498 East Roosevelt Road with a drive-thru option. It opens just in time for the warmer weather, along with four new ice cream trucks to bring rainbows to Chicago all summer long.

"It's a great family tradition for people," said Bryan Feltman, manager of the Lombard location. "People come in and especially with the new decor in this building, you're immediately happy. It puts a smile on your face."

Here you'll find all of your favorites with some special goodies available only at the Lombard location, including mini donuts and rainbow mixers. And you can of course get that famous five-flavor combo cone featuring chocolate, strawberry, palmer house, pistachio and orange sherbet, sliced, not scooped.

Meanwhile, Rainbow Cone is also adding to the family by partnering with the third-generation Buonavolanto family. As a third-generation business owner with no children or younger generation of her own to pass it on to, Lynn Sapp is ensuring the legacy.

"The team behind me, the Buonavolantos, know how to do it and they're gonna carry it on and we want rainbows everywhere," Sapp said.

Sapp said they chose Lombard because of its central location in the western suburbs and it gives them a chance to be in the middle of everything.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkchicagobeverlylombardrainbowice cream
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ICE CREAM
Taste-testing toddler funds diabetes research through ice cream
Howdy Homemade Ice Cream: An extra scoop of love
Chicago ice cream shop supports literacy program one pop at a time
FTC wants to know why McDonald's ice cream machines break so often
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
Kyle Rittenhouse trial jurors shown graphic videos
McDonald's CEO's text about murdered Chicago children sparks outrage
Ex-Raiders WR Ruggs was driving 156 mph before crash: Prosecutors
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Chicago restaurants push for $60B in federal COVID funds
Show More
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, cold with a freeze
More TOP STORIES News