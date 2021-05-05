The Original Rainbow Cone's new Lombard location opens

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=11187997" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> This super stacked ice cream cone will make you scream for ice cream.

LOMBARD, Ill. (WLS) -- The Original Rainbow Cone opened up its second location in west suburban Lombard Wednesday.The iconic ice cream shop's original location has been open in Chicago's Beverly neighborhood for 95 years."My grandparents are shining down as well as my parents after 95 years of business since 1926 and it's families and it's memories and it's just really good ice cream," said Lynn Sapp, the third generation owner.Rainbow Cone has been able to expand even during the pandemic, which has been anything but sweet to many restaurants and businesses."You have to adapt, so we did Door Dash and Gold Belly and got everything on the internet and up and running and I have to give the team credit," Sapp said. "They did it, I did not."The pink polka dotted brick and mortar shop definitely pops out at 498 East Roosevelt Road with a drive-thru option. It opens just in time for the warmer weather, along with four new ice cream trucks to bring rainbows to Chicago all summer long."It's a great family tradition for people," said Bryan Feltman, manager of the Lombard location. "People come in and especially with the new decor in this building, you're immediately happy. It puts a smile on your face."Here you'll find all of your favorites with some special goodies available only at the Lombard location, including mini donuts and rainbow mixers. And you can of course get that famous five-flavor combo cone featuring chocolate, strawberry, palmer house, pistachio and orange sherbet, sliced, not scooped.Meanwhile, Rainbow Cone is also adding to the family by partnering with the third-generation Buonavolanto family. As a third-generation business owner with no children or younger generation of her own to pass it on to, Lynn Sapp is ensuring the legacy."The team behind me, the Buonavolantos, know how to do it and they're gonna carry it on and we want rainbows everywhere," Sapp said.Sapp said they chose Lombard because of its central location in the western suburbs and it gives them a chance to be in the middle of everything.