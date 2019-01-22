Orland Park mall shooting: 1 killed, 1 wounded as police search for gunman

Police are searching for the gunman after an 18-year-old man was killed and another person wounded in a shooting at Orland Square Mall Monday night.

By
ORLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) --
Police continue to search for the gunman who shot and killed an 18-year-old man and wounded another person at Orland Square Mall Monday night.

The ATF is assisting police with the investigation, as well as the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force.

Police released a vague description of the shooter, saying he is an African-American man, about 20 years old, about 6 feet one inch tall and wore dark clothing and blue jeans. Police said they believe the shooter knew the victim.

At Orland Square Mall, surveillance cameras captured the chaos as shoppers and workers ran. Authorities said gunfire erupted at 6:40 p.m. at the mall's food court.

WATCH: Police update on Orland Park mall shooting
Orland Park police give latest update on Orland Square Mall shooting that left one man dead.



Police said an 18-year-old man was shot in the chest by an unknown gunman. The victim staggered a short distance before police said he collapsed in front of shoppers. He later died at a hospital.

"Over our headset, we heard another associate yell, '9-1-1. There's a shooting in the mall.' So we ran to the back. We gathered up our customers and just stayed in the back," said Christina Pelc, who works at the mall.

Officers with heavy weapons responded within minutes, conducting a store-to-store search for the shooter. Officials said surveillance video shows the gunman left the mall on foot.

Meanwhile, a second person was hit by gunfire, described as an innocent bystander who was grazed by a bullet in the leg.

"We believe this to be an isolated incident," said Deputy Chief Joseph Mitchell. "We believe, based on the information we have currently, currently, right now, it's an evolving investigation, the individuals knew each other."

No one was allowed to enter the mall after the shooting and police escorted shoppers and employees out of the building. Many sheltered in place in the back rooms of stores.

"There were at least thirty people in the back with us. We were all locked up in an office. I know there were at least 10 little kids. They were all crying," said Deena Jaber, works in mall.

WATCH: Witness describes shooting in Orland Park mall
A witness describes the Monday night shooting at Orland Square Mall in southwest suburban Orland Park.


Police believe this is an isolated incident. They're asking anyone with information on this case to call the Orland Park Police Department.

Without knowing exactly where the gunshots were coming from, people were desperate to get to safety. Outside, in freezing cold parking lots adjacent to the mall, panicked family members showed up trying to rescue their loved ones who'd been inside.

"They locked them down inside," said Rami Raheem, whose wife was in the mall's Forever 21 store when the shooting happened. "I was rushing, going crazy. In less than two minutes I was at the mall.

The witness said she was in line at the Pink store with her little sister at the time of the shooting. While she didn't hear anything, people around her started screaming to get down. She said she covered her little sister and then employees helped escort them to a storage area in the back of the store.

The witness said the Pink store was down the hallway from the H&M and not too close to the site of the shooting.
