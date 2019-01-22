Orland Square Mall shooting: Police ID suspected gunman

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5100282" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Orland Park police give latest update on Orland Square Mall shooting that left one man dead.

Orland Park police have identified the man they said shot and killed an 18-year-old man and wounded another person at Orland Square Mall Monday night.Police said 19-year-old Jakharr Williams of University Park is responsible for the shooting. Williams has an active parole warrant and a manhunt for him is underway.The victim of the shooting has been identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as Javon Britten of Richton Park.Police said Williams is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on him is asked to contact Orland Park police at 708-349-4111 or email at crimetips@orlandpark.org.At Orland Square Mall, surveillance cameras captured the chaos as shoppers and workers ran. Authorities said gunfire erupted at 6:40 p.m. at the mall's food court.Police said Britten was shot in the chest and staggered a short distance before police said he collapsed in front of shoppers. He later died at a hospital.Family members said Britten was at the mall with his cousin when they encountered someone they knew from Rich Central High School, where Javon was a student. Family said the gunman shot at Javon five times and the cousin twice. The cousin was not injured and managed to hide in a store.Officers with heavy weapons responded within minutes, conducting a store-to-store search for the shooter. Officials said surveillance video shows the gunman left the mall on foot."Over our headset, we heard another associate yell, '9-1-1. There's a shooting in the mall.' So we ran to the back. We gathered up our customers and just stayed in the back," said Christina Pelc, who works at the mall.Meanwhile, a second person was hit by gunfire, described as an innocent bystander who was grazed by a bullet in the leg."We believe this to be an isolated incident," said Deputy Chief Joseph Mitchell. "We believe, based on the information we have currently, currently, right now, it's an evolving investigation, the individuals knew each other."No one was allowed to enter the mall after the shooting and police escorted shoppers and employees out of the building. Many sheltered in place in the back rooms of stores."There were at least thirty people in the back with us. We were all locked up in an office. I know there were at least 10 little kids. They were all crying," said Deena Jaber, works in mall.Police believe this is an isolated incident. They're asking anyone with information on this case to call the Orland Park Police Department.Without knowing exactly where the gunshots were coming from, people were desperate to get to safety. Outside, in freezing cold parking lots adjacent to the mall, panicked family members showed up trying to rescue their loved ones who'd been inside."They locked them down inside," said Rami Raheem, whose wife was in the mall's Forever 21 store when the shooting happened. "I was rushing, going crazy. In less than two minutes I was at the mall.The witness said she was in line at the Pink store with her little sister at the time of the shooting. While she didn't hear anything, people around her started screaming to get down. She said she covered her little sister and then employees helped escort them to a storage area in the back of the store.The witness said the Pink store was down the hallway from the H&M and not too close to the site of the shooting.In a statement on Facebook, State Senator Elgie R. Sims Jr. said he was at the mall with his family and witnessed the shooting."I and the other parents tried to shield the children from the reality of what just occurred but after seeing the terror in their eyes these children will remember this day for years to come," Sims wrote.Orland Square Mall says it will be open Tuesday.