Best picture winners list: Every movie to win top Oscar

LOS ANGELES -- In the Oscars' 95-year history, the Academy has nominated 591 films for the best picture award.
Some winners, like the comedy-drama "Forrest Gump" (1994), are considered classics, while others, like the psychological horror "Silence of the Lambs" (1991), are trailblazers in their genres.
"Titanic" (1997) and "All About Eve" (1950) top the list as the most-nominated movies to win best picture, with 14 nominations each. "La La Land" (2016) also boasts 14 nods but did not win best picture, even if Warren Beatty's famous faux pas had millions of ceremony viewers briefly believing it had.
"Titanic" is also one of three movies to win a record 11 awards, joined by "Ben-Hur" (1959) and "Lord of the Rings: Return of the King" (2003). Yet the latter takes the cake for being the most-nominated movie to win in every single nominated category.
FULL LIST: 2023 Oscar nominations
"Gone with the Wind" (1939) was the pioneer for color films, while "Midnight Cowboy" (1969) is the only X-rated film to ever win best picture.
Few sequels are nominated for best picture, and only two have won: "The Godfather Part II" (1974) and "Lord of the Rings: Return of the King" (2003).
When "Parasite" won best picture in 2020, it became the first non-English language film to take home the Academy's highest honor. At the time, it was only the second time a non-English language film has made the nominees list. "Grand Illusion" (1938), in French, was the first, "Drive My Car" (2021), in Japanese, made 2021's list, and this year, Germany's "All Quiet on the Western Front" made the cut.
Only three best picture winners were directed by women: Kathryn Bigelow's "The Hurt Locker" (2009), Chloé Zhao's "Nomadland" (2020) and Sian Heder's "CODA" (2021). Woman-directed movies have only made that nominee list 16 times, including this year's "Women Talking," directed by Sarah Polley.
As movie buffs know, winning several awards in other categories does not guarantee best picture success. "Cabaret" (1972) won in eight categories but lost to "The Godfather" for the top prize.
2023's best picture nominees are: "All Quiet on the Western Front," "Avatar: The Way of Water," "The Banshees of Inisherin," "Elvis," "Everything Everywhere All at Once," "The Fabelmans," "Tár," "Top Gun: Maverick," "Triangle of Sadness" and "Women Talking."
Here are the best picture winners listed in reverse-chronological order. The accompanying year indicates when the film was released, not when it won its Oscar:
2020s
- "CODA" (2021)
- "Nomadland" (2020)
2010s
2000s
1990s
1980s
1970s
1960s
1950s
1940s
1930s
1920s