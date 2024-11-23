24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Man seriously injured after being struck by car driven by teen girl in Oswego, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, November 23, 2024 2:36AM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream

OSWEGO, Ill. (WLS) -- A man was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle driven by a teen girl Thursday evening in the west suburbs.

The crash happened around 9:39 p.m. Thursday near a Meijer store located at 2700 Route 34 in Oswego, police said.

A 49-year-old man was attempting to cross an access street near the grocery store when he was struck by a Toyota Prius driven by a 17-year-old girl, Oswego police said.

The man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. The driver was not injured.

No further information about the pedestrian crash was immediately available.

Oswego police continue to investigate.

Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW