Man seriously injured after being struck by car driven by teen girl in Oswego, police say

OSWEGO, Ill. (WLS) -- A man was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle driven by a teen girl Thursday evening in the west suburbs.

The crash happened around 9:39 p.m. Thursday near a Meijer store located at 2700 Route 34 in Oswego, police said.

A 49-year-old man was attempting to cross an access street near the grocery store when he was struck by a Toyota Prius driven by a 17-year-old girl, Oswego police said.

The man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. The driver was not injured.

No further information about the pedestrian crash was immediately available.

Oswego police continue to investigate.