Afro-Puerto Rican woman explores racial, gender identity through art in Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Brenda Torres-Figueroa is an Afro-Puerto Rican who examines gender and racial identity as a visual and performance artist."Performance is an art form that works with identity politics and [is] my way to understanding a little bit more who I was," said Torres-Figueroa, who moved to Chicago from Puerto Rico in 2000 for a master's program at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago.The then-23-year-old settled into the city's Humboldt Park neighborhood. Torres-Figueroa recalled seeing a large Puerto Rican flag overhead on her bus ride on Division Street into the heart of the neighborhood."Humboldt Park is amazing. I think it's a beyond vibrant Puerto Rican neighborhood," she said.Torres-Figueroa's art is based on her life growing up in Puerto Rico. She described Puerto Rico as a mixture of three cultures: European, Taino -- the people indigenous to the island -- and African."[It] is a beautiful thing that we can have this kind of ambiguous racial identity -- but at the same time, in the dynamics of the island and society, sometimes that plays a difficult role," she said.Torres-Figueroa experienced challenges because of her complexion."Colorism is a very big thing in Puerto Rico as well in Latin America," she said, "and this idea of the binaries, good and bad, connected to color."As a teenager, one of her grandmothers, who was darker-skinned, encouraged her to look to marry a man with a lighter complexion. Torres-Figueroa doesn't fault her grandmother for that advice."It was just a reflection of her experience," she said, "and also colonization and also internalized white supremacy."When Torres-Figueroa came to Chicago, she encountered more challenges tied to her identity. Sometimes she said she's not viewed as Latina even when using her native tongue."I have people when I talk to them in Spanish, they continue speaking to me in English because they cannot connect my visible identity with my actual identity," Torres-Figueroa said.That fueled her passion for visual and performance art. She uses garments to challenge societal perceptions.Torres-Figueroa said it's important for Black women to take up space."I think being a performance artist, the people don't have too many other options than to look at you," she said. "With that, the layers of constructions of ideas that they have of you -- you have to challenge them."