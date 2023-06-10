Hundreds marked the 10th anniversary of Our Lady of Guadalupe as the Des Plaines, IL shrine recovers from a fire that happened last month.

Hundreds mark 10th anniversary of Our Lady of Guadalupe as Des Plaines chapel recovers from fire

DES PLAINES, Ill. (WLS) -- Saturday was a day of resilience in the north suburbs as hundreds marked the 10th anniversary of Our Lady of Guadalupe.

The parish has been bouncing back weeks after its outdoor chapel was heavily damaged in a fire.

"It's very emotional right here, and it's our tradition as a Latino, Mexican, and we love this place," said Miguel Contreras.

Church officials said hundreds of people could make the journey to the Des Plaines shrine located on the Maryville Academy Campus.

"It makes me feel happy, because I like being in the religion I am," said Alejandro Contreras.

That's despite heavy damage to the outdoor chapel of the resurrected Christ during a fire last month. A woman has since been charged with arson.

A fundraising effort has so far raised about $25,000 for the nearly $80,000 in damages.

"Even though we suffered a terrible tragedy, the people's response has been so grateful, so amazing, so energized," said Father Esequiel Sanchez.

On Saturday afternoon, the faithful left roses like the ones seen on the robe of what is considered a powerful symbol of Mexican identity and faith.

The day began with an afternoon mass on the plaza of the shrine, officiated by the archbishop of Mexico City, who has a special relationship with the ministry.

"To me, it's a pleasure because the mother of God, Guadalupe is the mother for all the people," said Cardinal Carlos Aguiar Retes.

This year marks the 500th anniversary of the apparition of Our Lady of Guadalupe, the Catholic name for Mary Mother of Jesus.

After mass, celebrations continued with a special gala, where the ministry will celebrate its partnership with its counterpart in Mexico City and the Church Universal. Cardinal Blase Cupich and the archbishop of Mexico City are special guests.