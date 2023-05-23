Des Plaines Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe damaged in apparent arson, person of interest custody

A person of interest in custody for an apparent arson at the Our Lady of Guadalupe shrine in Des Plaines, which is visited by tens of thousands of pilgrims each year.

DES PLAINES, Ill. (WLS) -- Des Plaines police said a person of interest is in custody after an apparent arson fire damaged The Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe overnight Tuesday.

Police said they responded to the shrine just after 2:30 a.m. for a report of a fire. When they arrived, they attempted to put it out but could not. The Des Plaines Fire Department arrived shortly after and extinguished the fire before arson investigators were called to the scene.

Rev. Ezekiel Sanchez said the suspected arsonist set fire to the outdoor Chapel of the Resurrected Christ, which was badly damaged. Statues, sacred art and the plaza area near the chapel were also damaged by the fire.

Rev. Sanchez said the shrine's security cameras captured the person of interest, who is still being questioned by police. He said that not only is the shrine damaged, but the community has had their spirt and faith wounded by the act. He said that once the investigation is complete, they do plan to rebuild and restore the damaged parts of the shrine.

Hundreds of thousands of pilgrims flock to The Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe each year in December, as she holds a special meaning for Mexican and Mexican American Catholics.

No charges have yet been filed, Des Plaines police said. No further details about the person in custody have been released.