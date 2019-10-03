Out-of-control van strikes pedestrian, flips over, catches fire on Near South Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A van struck a pedestrian, flipped over and caught fire on the Near South Side Wednesday night, Chicago police said.Police said that at about 9 p.m. in the 300-block of East Cermak Road, a Chevy van was driving northbound on Martin Luther King Drive when it lost control.The van struck a 69-year-old woman, flipped over and caught on fire, police said. The van's occupants, including the driver, fled the scene.The woman was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.An investigation into the incident is ongoing. No one is currently in custody. No further details have been released.