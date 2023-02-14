Preparing for Paczki Day in Chicago

When is Paczki Day 2023? Fat Tuesday is next week, and Delightful Pastries is preparing.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Fat Tuesday is next week. Across the Chicago area, many also call it Paczki Day. It's a traditional Polish treat.

Delightful Pastries sells paczkis year-round.

SEE ALSO | Dozens of businesses offer special deals for Chicago Black Restaurant Week 2023

"Paczki is a Polish style donut but it's not a donut because it has butter in it. It has eggs. It has milk. It has delicious vanilla in it," said Dobra Bielinski, owner of Delightful Pastries.

Paczki Day is extra special to them. Pre-orders should be placed by Friday, February 17th. The bakery, which is usually closed Sundays, will be open for people to pick up pre-orders on Sunday, February 19th.

You can order online.