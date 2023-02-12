Dozens of businesses offer special deals for Chicago Black Restaurant Week 2023

Looking for things to do in Chicago? Dozens of businesses are offering special deals for Chicago Black Restaurant Week 2023.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Black Restaurant Week kicked off on Sunday.

The event, founded in 2015, spotlights minority businesses in the Chicago community.

Dozens of restaurants throughout the city and suburbs are offering special deals.

Black Restaurant Week runs for two full weeks, continuing through Feb. 26. Click here for more information.

