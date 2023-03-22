Donation drive collecting items for families affected by Palatine apartment buildings fire

The Red Cross said 50 to 60 people were displaced in a Palatine apartment building fire Sunday evening. Luckily, no one was injured.

PALATINE, Ill. (WLS) -- A donation drive is collecting items to help families that were displaced by a fire in apartment buildings in Palatine last Sunday.

The Red Cross said 50 to 60 people were displaced by the fire.

The Daily Herald reports Partners For Our Communities is seeking items including: clothes and shoes; new underwear and socks; personal and feminine hygiene products; food gift cards; and snacks and water.

The items can be dropped off at the following locations:

-Community Resource Center, 1585 N. Rand Road, Palatine

-Palatine Township Elementary District 15 Main Office, 580 N. 1st Bank Road, Palatine

-Stuart R. Paddock Elementary School, 225 W. Washington St., Palatine

-Palatine High School, 1111 N. Rohlwing Road, Palatine

-Winston Campus Junior High School, 120 N. Babcock Drive, Palatine

A drive-thru donation event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.n. next Monday and Tuesday at Christ Lutheran Church in Palatine.