Paraglider's death-defying ordeal caught on video after parachute becomes tangled in air

Professional paraglider Kevin Philipp was thousands of feet in the air when he was hit with strong turbulence, causing the chute to become tangled.

A paraglider in Spain nearly fell to his death when his parachute failed to open.

The entire death-defying ordeal was caught on video.

Professional paraglider Kevin Philipp was thousands of feet in the air when he was hit with strong turbulence, causing the chute to become tangled, which sent Philipp twisting in the air and freefalling.

He was finally able to deploy the rescue chute right before impact.

Even with the very close call, Philipp said he's not hanging up his chute. He has already posted another video of his paragliding adventures.