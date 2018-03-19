Park Forest honors police officer paralyzed in line of duty shooting

Officer Tim Jones was paralyzed in a shooting two years ago. Monday night the Park Forest community celebrated him and his recovery.For Jones it's been a long, difficult road, but Monday night, in the glow of his warm smile, the street in front of the Park Forest Police Department was renamed in his honor."Serving as an inspiration for many...Tim has demonstrated integrity, resolve, and an unwillingness to give up," said Mayor John Ostenburg.Tim's father, Country Club Hills Police Chief Wiliam Jones, did the honors. The three-block stretch of Lakewood Boulevard was renamed Honorary Officer Tim Jones Way."Gratitude. Blessings. Every day just thanking God for getting us to this point," Chief Jones said.The renaming came two years to the day Jones' life changed forever. The then-24-year-old rookie cop was shot in the head while responding to a report of a burglary.Jones spent 14 months in the hospital and his recovery is still ongoing, but he hopes one day to return to the police force."I have learned that you cannot put any limits on what Tim is capable of, so I would not rule that out, absolutely," said Park Forest Police Chief Chirs Mannino.Tonight the words on the street sign say what everyone has known; perseverance is the "Tim Jones Way.""If it's God's will, he will return to work. No doubt about it. And that's how we feel. We're people of faith," Chief Jones said.Chief Mannino said Jones' locker remains untouched at the police station and will stay that way until he's ready to return.