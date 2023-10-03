WATCH LIVE

Park Ridge police investigating fatal crash on Oakton Street

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, October 3, 2023 11:45AM
Park Ridge, Illinois police are investigating a fatal crash on Oakton Street Tuesday morning.

PARK RIDGE< Ill. (WLS) -- Police in Park Ridge are investigating a fatal crash Tuesday morning.

The one-car crash occurred at about 2:38 a.m. in the 1000-block of Oakton Street, police said.

Oakton Street is closed between Greenwood and Cumberland as they investigate the crash. Police said it may be closed for several hours.

There were no other occupants inside of the vehicle, police said.

The MCAT Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team is assisting Park Ridge police with the investigation.

Further details were not immediately available.

