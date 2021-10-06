Park Ridge Halloween display vandalized over pro-COVID vaccine message, homeowner says

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Park Ridge Halloween display with pro-vaccine message vandalized

PARK RIDGE, Ill. (WLS) -- A Halloween display is back up on a Park Ridge lawn after a homeowner said they were vandalized over their pro-vaccine message.

Ted Sigg put up tombstones at his home on Sunday. They have messages written on the front, representing a death due to a belief about COVID vaccines like - "I'd rather die than comply" and "Ivermectin believer."

They were marked with spray paint by Monday morning. The tombstones are back up and have not been vandalized again.

Sigg said he has cameras up now to catch the vandals if they strike again.
