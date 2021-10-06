Park Ridge Halloween display vandalized over pro-COVID vaccine message, homeowner says

Ted Sigg put up tombstones at his home on Sunday. They have messages written on the front, representing a death due to a belief about COVID vaccines like - "I'd rather die than comply" and "Ivermectin believer."
They were marked with spray paint by Monday morning. The tombstones are back up and have not been vandalized again.
Sigg said he has cameras up now to catch the vandals if they strike again.