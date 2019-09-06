Body found 'partially burned' in Riverdale alley

RIVERDALE, Ill. (WLS) -- Police are investigating the death of a woman whose burned body was found in an alley Thursday in south suburban Riverdale.

According to the Riverdale Police Department, a Riverdale village inspector on a "routine inspection" found the "partially burned" woman dead about 11:30 a.m. in an alley behind a building in the 14000 block of South Atlantic Avenue.

The woman's age and identity are unknown, police said. Detectives are awaiting identification from the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

Detectives are looking into missing person reports in the area, police said.

The South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force and the Illinois State Police Crime Lab are assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact the Riverdale Police Department Detective Division at 708-841-2203.
