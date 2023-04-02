In an announcement first shared on "Good Morning America," Taylor Swift said she will be embarking on a tour highlighting "musical eras of my career."

Donate to PAWS Chicago for chance to win tickets to Taylor Swift's Chicago concert

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Taylor Swift fans have a chance to win free concert tickets and help the animals at PAWS Chicago.

Swifties, if you want to be at Soldier Field on June 3, here's what you have to do.

RELATED: Taylor Swift announces 'Eras' tour: 'It's a journey through all of my musical eras of my career'

Brady from 103.5 Kiss FM is running in the Chicago Marathon and raising money for PAWS.

For every $20 you donate to his fundraising efforts, you'll be entered in a drawing for the concert tickets.

RELATED: Taylor Swift fans sue Ticketmaster after messy tour ticket sale

Your tax-deductible donation will help treat sick and injured animals, facilitate pet adoptions, and prevent pet overpopulation. Support for PAWS Chicago is critical to ensuring that we can care for all the injured and neglected pets who are in need.

Donations must be made via my.pawschicago.org/brady/Donate between April 1 and May 15.