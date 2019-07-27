Police search for car involved in Back of the Yards hit-and-run that left person seriously injured

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Police are searching for the driver of a red-colored vehicle involved in a hit-and-run that left a 39-year-old person critically injured on Chicago's South Side.Chicago police said the person was hit while crossing the street Friday in the 4700 block of South Ashland Avenue in the city's Back of the Yards neighborhood.The person was crossing Ashland Avenue from east to west at 6:55 p.m. when a 2007, red-colored, four-door, Chrysler PT Cruiser traveling northbound struck the person.During the course of this investigation, the Chrysler has been recovered, police said.Authorities ask that anyone with information contact the Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521.