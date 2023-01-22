6 hurt in River North hit-and-run after driver crashes into car, pedestrians, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Six people were hurt, including four pedestrians, in a serious hit-and-run crash in River North Saturday.
The crash happened n the 600-block of N. Wabash just after 7:45 p.m., according to police.
A male driver in a black 2012 Chevy sedan was traveling eastbound on Ontario when it struck a Toyota Prius in traffic. The Chevy sedan then struck four pedestrians that were standing on the corner of the sidewalk, police said.
A 26-year-old woman was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition. A 30-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman were transported to the same hospital in good condition.
A fourth pedestrian, another 30-year-old man, was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition.
The driver of the Prius, a 30-year-old man, as well as the 30-year-old female passenger, were also taken to the hospital in good condition, officials said.
Two men and a woman in the Chevy fled from the scene and are not in custody, police said.
The Major Accidents unit is investigating.