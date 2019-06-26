Pedestrian killed in alleged hit-and-run on Lake Shore Drive ID'd

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A pedestrian who was killed in an alleged hit-and-run crash on Lake Shore Drive near Buckingham Fountain Tuesday night has been identified.

The incident occurred in the 500-block of South Lake Shore Drive at about 8:47 p.m. Police said a male pedestrian was hit and killed by a car traveling northbound and the car continued driving north.

The victim has been identified by the medical examiner as Anthony Alexander Tlahuel, 18, of Broadview.

Tlahuel was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he later died, police said.

Police found a black Range Rover parked on Lower Michigan Avenue not long after the hit and run. They are calling that car a "vehicle of interest." Police have not confirmed if it was stolen and then abandoned.
