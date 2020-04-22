Pedestrian fatally struck by freight train in Glenview

GLENVIEW, Ill. (WLS) -- A pedestrian was struck and killed by a freight train in northwest suburban Glenview Wednesday morning, Metra said.

Metra said a Wisconsin Southern Railroad train struck and killed a pedestrian near the area of Dewes Street and Lehigh Avenue. Metra Milwaukee Line also uses the same lines, but trains are being allowed through.

Police initially had roads in the area closed but they have since reopened.

The identity of the person who was struck has not been released. Further details on the accident were not immediately available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
glenviewpedestrian struck
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago's first COVID-19 antibody testing site opening in Lincoln Park
Illinois COVID-19 cases expected to peak in mid-May, Pritzker says
Young attorney springs prisoners in COVID-19 scare at Cook County Jail
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Funeral to be held for CFD firefighter Edward Singleton, who died from COVID-19
Trump to sign executive order on partial immigration ban today
Police detective details harrowing coronavirus experience
Show More
How to host a neighborhood safari for kids this Earth Day
Chicago cancels major spring, summer events, festivals
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, spotty showers Wednesday
Iran's Guard says it launched satellite amid US tensions
MONEY FIX: Playbook to manage finances during COVID-19 crisis
More TOP STORIES News