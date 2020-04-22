Pedestrian fatally struck by freight train in Glenview

GLENVIEW, Ill. (WLS) -- A pedestrian was struck and killed by a freight train in northwest suburban Glenview Wednesday morning, Metra said.Metra said a Wisconsin Southern Railroad train struck and killed a pedestrian near the area of Dewes Street and Lehigh Avenue. Metra Milwaukee Line also uses the same lines, but trains are being allowed through.Police initially had roads in the area closed but they have since reopened.The identity of the person who was struck has not been released. Further details on the accident were not immediately available.