Wisconsin art museum hosts annual Peeps exhibition

RACINE, Wis. -- An art exhibit all about Peeps -- those spring-time marshmallow confections -- has returned in Racine, Wisconsin.
And some of the art covers a serious subject.
"You must not think of them as conventional candy per se. You need to think of them as a method to an end," said Lisa Englander with guest relations and retail operations.
In the gallery, Peeps are the art and they are the medium.
It's the 13th annual International Peeps Exhibition, WTMJ reported.
Some of the art might be made out of food, but you don't want to eat it. These Peeps have been painted and glued. However, that doesn't stop hungry visitors from trying them.
"Every now and then we'll come in and find that a piece of Peep is missing, and we know that somebody has either taken it or chomped on it," Englander said.
There were 162 entries to the gallery and competition this year.
The art must be made out of Peeps or about Peeps.
Winners get the Golden Peep.
While it is a competition, it's not really about winning or prizes. It's about making art in a different way.
"I like it because of the happiness that it brings to people," Englander said.
The Peep art is just fun and colorful. One of the favorites is the Peeps roasting what looks like other Peeps over the fire.
The gallery also helps usher in the beginning of spring. There are Peeps camping, Peep animatronics, and even Peeps on a video chat call.
Plus, this year, there is an entire section about the invasion of Ukraine.
"So there are many pieces about freedom and rights and recreation, so people are speaking to all aspects of their life here," Englander said.
The Peeps exhibit runs through April 23.
