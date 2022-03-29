car crash

5 dead after pileup on Pennsylvania highway that was caught on video

Dozens of drivers lost control of their vehicles and slammed into each other during a snow squall.
EMBED <>More Videos

Massive pile-up on I-81 in Pennsylvania

POTTSVILLE, Pennsylvania -- The death toll has climbed following Monday's pileup on Interstate 81 in central Pennsylvania.

A total of five people have now been pronounced dead, WFMZ-TV reports.

Dozens of others were injured when tractor-trailers and other vehicles lost control and slammed into each other during a snow squall.

Interstate 81 north in Schuylkill County remained closed Tuesday morning following the wreck amid poor visibility that involved between 40 and 60 vehicles, authorities and published reports say.

EMBED More News Videos

A collision involving multiple vehicles has closed a portion of Interstate 81 in central Pennsylvania.



Numerous vehicles remained on the roadway in the northbound lanes early Tuesday, authorities said.

Some vehicles were mostly burned and others melted onto the highway, and authorities said they needed to go through each vehicle to make sure there are no human remains.

The crash Monday on Interstate 81 was captured in videos posted on social media that showed drivers and passengers lining the snowy road and jumping out of the way as the cascade of crashes unfolded.

In one video, an out of control tractor-trailer smashed into a large dump truck turning it nearly 180 degrees, another large truck caught fire and spewed black smoke into the air, and an SUV struck a passenger car sending it spinning narrowly past a person standing on the shoulder in snow and fog.

The north and southbound lanes of the highway were closed for several hours after the accident, but the southbound side reopened around 6:30 p.m. Monday. It was not known when the northbound side would reopen.

WFMZ-TV and the Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pennsylvaniacar crashsnowu.s. & worldtruck crash
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CAR CRASH
Witness video shows Pa. highway pileup; at least 3 dead
Man, 25, critically injured in Irving Park shooting: Chicago police
Teen driver charged after car donuts lead to 16-year-old's death
Expressway rollover crash injures 5 following high-speed ISP chase
TOP STORIES
Man used hammer to kill 2 men, hold woman for 8 days: prosecutors
Comedians react with horror at Will Smith's Oscars slap
Father, 47, killed in alleged Wrigleyville robbery, shooting
IDOC prison guards' trial in deadly inmate beating begins
Man, 25, critically injured in Irving Park shooting: Chicago police
Will Smith's mother says Oscars slap does not define her son
North DuSable Lake Shore Drive to get major redesign
Show More
Lightfoot 'fully expects' Columbus statue to be returned to Grant Park
Biden to sign Emmett Till Antilynching Act
2 officers hurt, 1 suspect shot during East Garfield Park traffic stop
Chicago Weather: Wind, cool Tuesday with late light rain/snow mix
FDA authorizes 2nd booster shot for ages 50+
More TOP STORIES News