Father fatally shoots driver who crashed into and killed son: North Carolina police

PERSON COUNTY, N.C. -- A father is in custody for shooting and killing a driver who hit and killed his son with a truck, according to North Carolina police.

The family of three ran out of gas and was walking down a road when the juvenile son was hit and killed, the Person County Sheriff's Office said.

The man driving that truck stopped and called 911 around 6:30 a.m.

Deputies said that's when the father of the boy pulled out a gun and shot the driver. The driver then died while being rushed to the hospital.

Person County Sheriff's Office said the family, who ran out of gas, then jumped into the man's truck and drove it to their home.

The sheriff's office has not released any names of the people involved in the incident. The specific charges the father is facing also have not been released.