Body pulled from lake as search continues for missing man from Poland, last seen at Chicago party

21-year-old man last seen at Howl at the Moon, on Hubbard Street

Chicago police say a body was found in Lake Michigan at Oak Street Beach, as Krzysztof Szubert remains missing. He was last seen in River North.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The body of a 21-year-old man was pulled from Lake Michigan at Oak Street Beach early Wednesday morning, as a young man from Poland remains missing after attending a Christmas party in River North over the weekend.

CPD said the victim pulled from the water about 1:55 a.m. was found unresponsive, and pronounced dead a short time later at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Area three detectives are investigating.

While officials have yet to identify the body, family and friends of 21-year-old Krzysztof Szubert are waiting for answers.

He was working in the Chicago area when he went missing over the weekend.

Szubert was last seen Saturday night at Howl at the Moon, a bar at 26 W. Hubbard St. in River North.

On Tuesday, some of his coworkers posted flyers near the bar.

RELATED: Missing Chicago man last seen at River North bar Celeste on Saturday, family says

Szubert works IT for Knapp Incorporated, a global tech company.

He's been in the U.S. since November, working on a project in Joliet.

That's where he was staying in a hotel.

On Saturday, he and a few dozen coworkers took a party bus downtown Chicago for their company Christmas party.

They ended up at Howl at the Moon. A coworker said he vanished from the bar about 9:30 p.m. or so, and hasn't been seen since.

Chicago police said Szubert was last seen wearing a dark jacket and blue collared shirt when he left the party.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police.