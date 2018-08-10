22 dogs, 2 chickens rescued from house in Harvey

CHICAGO HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) --Twenty-two dogs and two chickens have been rescued from a house in suburban Harvey, where they had little food and no human care.
Via their Facebook page, the South Suburban Humane Society says the animals were abandoned after their owner went to prison months ago. The animals have been living in filth.
A relative would periodically come in and toss down a bag of dog food, but the animals had no other human interaction or medical care.
Volunteers were moved to tears watching the dogs touch grass again.
The South Suburban Humane Society is overwhelmed with the needs of these pets for medical care, grooming and foster homes. They are asking for donations of any size or supplies such as paper towels, bleach, spray bottles, 55 gallon garbage bags or disposable gloves to help the dogs.
The organization says even donating your time to help with the dogs would be appreciated.
For more information visit: https://www.facebook.com/SouthSuburbanHumane/