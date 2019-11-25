Pets & Animals

Abandoned baby giraffe watched over by dog in South Africa

SOUTH AFRICA -- A dog and a baby giraffe became unlikely friends at The Rhino Orphanage in Limpopo Province, South Africa.

The baby giraffe was found in a comatose state after being abandoned by his mother

Jazz, who was just 2 days old when he arrived at orphanage, was rescued after being discovered by a farmer.

"They brought in this little giraffe, he was about 2 days old when he came in. He was very weak, his mother had left him alone, so we had to put him onto IV fluids and yes he is doing a lot better now," said orphanage caretaker, Janie Van Heerden. "Hunter's 'human' rescued Jazz and has been nursing him back to health all under Hunter's watchful eye."

Van Heerdan says Jazz was put on IV fluids to build up his strength and is now recovering under the watchful eye of his friend and protector, Hunter the dog.

Jazz is doing much better and will likely be released back into the wild very soon.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsanimal rescuebaby giraffeanimaldogu.s. & worldgood newsfeel good
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 in custody after UIC student strangled in parking garage
Girl, 15, fatally shot in Aurora
Buffalo Grove double homicide suspect dies after shooting himself in Minn. standoff
Family of boy shot in gun battle with Des Plaines bank robbery suspect speaks on lawsuit
Retired Chicago priest, Civil Rights activist Fr. George Clements dies
Harry Morton, Pink Taco founder and grandson of Morton's The Steakhouse founder, dies at 38
1 shot outside school in Austin
Show More
Illinois' new food allergy law gives false sense of security, some say
1 killed, 1 wounded in Lansing shooting
Police search for 3 teens after assault of McDonald's worker
NW Side woman charged in murder-for-hire plot
Wild hogs may have attacked woman found dead in front yard
More TOP STORIES News