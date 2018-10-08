PETS & ANIMALS

Alligator found swimming in Lake Michigan, Waukegan officials say

(Waukegan Mayor Sam Cunningham)

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WLS) --
A four-foot American alligator was found swimming in Lake Michigan Monday morning in north suburban Waukegan, city officials said.

"It's not every day someone reports an alligator in Lake Michigan and the report is true," the city said in a post on its Facebook page.

A kayaker found the alligator with blue tape around its snout, according to an employee at Larsen Marine Service, a full-service marine facility located just north of Waukegan Harbor.

After they called authorities, Waukegan Police Animal Control and Larsen Marine staff were able to rescue the alligator safely. The animal was transported to Wildlife Discovery Center in north suburban Lake Forest.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsalligatorlake michiganWaukegan
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
'Horribly neglected' dog gets remarkable transformation
Perfect Pet
Chicago has second-most dog poop in US, study finds
Fat Bear Week: Watch these burly bears eat their way to hibernation
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
HS holds vigil for college-bound senior killed in Far South Side shooting
Ill. bride who lost over 60 pounds before her wedding shares her story
Robbins woman beaten to death; person of interest sought
Cardiologist owes $4.2M in unpaid child support; named 'Most Wanted Deadbeat'
Limo Crash Victims: Remembering those killed in Schoharie, NY
Driver in NY limo crash that left 20 dead wasn't properly licensed, governor says
Van Dyke trial special prosecutor thanks jurors for reaching verdict
2018 Columbus Day Parade
Show More
Former first daughter Barbara Bush marries Craig Coyne
Bulgarian journalist raped, beaten, murdered after reporting on corruption
Treasure Island workers protest over lost benefits
Wheaton children's gym set to reopen Monday after boy, 7, killed in accident
More News