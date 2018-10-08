Alligator found swimming in Lake Michigan, Waukegan officials say

A four-foot American alligator was found swimming in Lake Michigan Monday morning in north suburban Waukegan, city officials said."It's not every day someone reports an alligator in Lake Michigan and the report is true," the city said in a post on its Facebook page.A kayaker found the alligator with blue tape around its snout, according to an employee at Larsen Marine Service, a full-service marine facility located just north of Waukegan Harbor.After they called authorities, Waukegan Police Animal Control and Larsen Marine staff were able to rescue the alligator safely. The animal was transported to Wildlife Discovery Center in north suburban Lake Forest.