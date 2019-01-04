PETS & ANIMALS

Bodycam video shows officer saving kitten trapped on highway

Body cam video shows an officer in North Kansas City, Missouri stopping to rescue a kitten stranded on a concrete barrier dividing lanes of traffic on I-29.

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. --
Police will come to the rescue of anyone who needs their help. And that includes kittens.

Body cam video provided to KMBC shows an officer in North Kansas City, Missouri stopping to rescue a kitten stranded on a concrete barrier dividing lanes of traffic on I-29.

The officer quickly grabbed the kitten and got it safely inside his patrol car where the cat accidentally turned on the siren. We're told the officer took the kitten to an animal shelter, but it wasn't there very long.

That kitten now belongs to the officer's family.
