Brookfield Zoo animals enjoy repurposed holiday trees and snow

repurposed trees, zoo, Brookfield Zoo, animals, giraffes, trees, christmas trees, holiday trees, snow, re-purposed, recycled
BROOKFIELD, Ill. (WLS) --
Animals at the Brookfield Zoo had some fun with with repurposed holiday trees on Tuesday.

In addition, the otters, whose habitat is indoors received snow, which they thoroughly enjoyed.

Some of the animals like the giraffes, reindeer and bison like to nibble on the trees.

The trees are from the zoo's annual tree trim.

According to the zoo, a majority of trees get chipped and used as landscaping throughout the park, but several dozen are repurposed and given to the animals for enrichment.
