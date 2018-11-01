PETS & ANIMALS

Brookfield Zoo sending away 9 of 10 Mexican wolves

EMBED </>More Videos

Brookfield Zoo guests can see the wolf pack together for the last time through Saturday.

Jonathon Sadowski
BROOKFIELD, Ill. (WLS) --
The Brookfield Zoo is shipping nine of its 10 Mexican wolves to other facilities after this weekend.

The zoo says its Mexican wolf pack is among the largest and most successful packs in the country, so the wolves are being sent out to help preserve and breed the endangered species. There were only 281 Mexican wolves living in captivity and 145 in the wild as of August 2017, according to the zoo.

Only Ela, a 2-year-old female, will remain at the Brookfield Zoo. She won't be lonely too long, though. She's getting a breeding partner later this year, and two other female wolves are set to be temporarily placed in the zoo before moving to permanent homes in 2019.

Zana and Flint, the zoo's current alpha breeding pair, are going to a facility in Eureka, Missouri, along with a young female named Springer. The other six, Rio, Azul, Mateo, Jeff, David and Temp-all males-are being relocated to a zoo in Springfield, Missouri.

"We are sad, like I'm sure many of our guests will be, to see the current wolf pack leave. However, the moves will benefit the recovery program for the species in the long run," said Joan Daniels, curator of mammals for the Chicago Zoological Society, in a press release.

The moves are being made based on recommendations from a Mexican wolf conservation meeting in July.

Brookfield Zoo guests can see the wolf pack together for the last time through Saturday. The zoo plans to give the wolves a deer carcass at 11:30 a.m. Saturday as a going-away present.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsbrookfield zooanimalsBrookfield
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Dozens of adoptable dogs from Florida arrive at PAWS Lakeshore
Animals get Halloween surprises at Brookfield Zoo, Shedd Aquarium
Brookfield Zoo welcomes 2 baby squirrel monkeys
Perfect Pet
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Cars smashed, set on fire by large group of teens in Hyde Park
Woman, 21, fatally shot in robbery inside car in front of 2 nieces
Lawsuit: 2 men beaten by off-duty CPD sergeant outside gay nightclub
Crystal Lake teen committed suicide because he was bullied, family says
Church service held for 3 siblings struck, killed at Ind. school bus stop
Tests show elevated lead in Chicago water
FACT CHECK: Trump's immigration claims
Wrigleyville Taco Bell not dead yet
Show More
5 children, 2 adults hit by car at school bus stop in Florida
Texas woman wearing dog head costume leads police on chase
Political ad tsunami hits airwaves as Election Day draws near
Chicago weather: Cooler, wetter than average November expected
More News