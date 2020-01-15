Pets & Animals

Brookfield Zoo's female African lion Isis dies 2 weeks after mate

BROOKFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- The Brookfield Zoo lost its female African lion named Isis died just two weeks after her mate.

The zoo says 14-year-old Isis was found in her enclosure Monday morning at the bottom of a moat. It looked like she was badly injured in a fall.

The staff had her humanely euthanized on Tuesday.

Just two weeks ago, her mate, Zenda, had to be put down because of age-related conditions.

"The safety and well-being of the animals in our care is our utmost priority," said Bill Zeigler, senior vice president of animal programs. "Although it is unclear what caused her fall, we are reviewing all aspects of this tragic occurrence."

Both Zenda and Isis arrived at the zoo in May 2008 and they were often seen grooming each other and sleeping together, the zoo said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsbrookfieldbrookfield zoo
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Winter Weather Advisory issued with freezing drizzle forecast during morning commute
School buses damaged after Gresham building fire spreads to lot next door
Missing Schaumburg woman found dead inside trunk of car in Chicago
House to send articles of impeachment to Senate
Man charged in Brighton Park hit-and-run that severely injured man
Ex-girlfriend of suspect killed in Gary shootout says he should have been jailed
Body of Miguel Villalon, soldier from Aurora killed in Afghanistan, returns to US soil
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, freezing drizzle Wednesday
'Jeopardy! GOAT' trio react to the end of tournament
DUI charge dropped against retired priest accused in fatal Orland Park hit-and-run
Baby Yoda coming to a Build-A-Bear near you
Dixmoor mayor overpaid by nearly $64K, trustees say
More TOP STORIES News