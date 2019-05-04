Pets & Animals

Brookfield Zoo's wombat joey finally makes first appearance

EMBED <>More Videos

Now weighing about 10 pounds, the staff says the Southern hairy-nosed wombat joey has become very inquisitive and becoming more independent.

BROOKFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- The Brookfield Zoo newest addition has finally made her appearance for the world to see.

The new Southern hairy-nosed wombat joey just recently began coming out of her mom Kombora's pouch, even though she was born in August 2018.

Staff first noticed movement in Kombora's pouch last October, but because the wombat joey is born tiny, hairless and about the size of a bumblebee, the baby stays nestled in the pouch until it fully develops.

Now weighing about 10 pounds, the staff says the joey has become very inquisitive and is becoming more independent.

The not-yet-named joey is Kombora's seventh offspring according to the Chicago Zoological Society.

Zoo officials say the Southern hairy-nosed wombats are closely related to the koala and typically the size of a medium-size dog. The pouch opens to the rear, so that when they are digging, soil does not get into it.

Wombats also feature long claws, a stubby tail, a flattened head that looks too big for their body, and short, powerful legs.

Officials also the wombat population in Australia is being threatened by habitat loss, drought, and agricultural practices.

The joey and her mom Kombora can be seen at the zoo's Australia House.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalschicagobrookfieldbrookfield zoo
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 dead, 2 missing after Waukegan industrial plant explosion
Search continues for suspect involved in shootout with Chicago police, 1 dead
Game Winner the pre-race favorite for Kentucky Derby
CTA Blue Line stops shut down for signal system update
AJ Freund: Thousands attend public visitation for Crystal Lake boy
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny Saturday with highs in the low 60s
Massachusetts teacher creates Generation Z 'slang dictionary'
Show More
Menstrual-themed cocktail causing controversy
May the 4th Be With You! Chicago Jedi celebrates Star Wars Day at ABC7
More false alarms as royal baby watch continues
East Chicago woman says puppy stolen, lured away with treats
Aurora woman loses $250K to online dating scam; FBI shares red flags
More TOP STORIES News