Pets & Animals

Buffalo Grove looks to ban the retail sale of dogs, cats at pet stores

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. (WLS) -- The village board in northwest suburban Buffalo Grove will decide Monday whether to ban pet stores from selling cats and dogs.

As of now there are no pet shops in Buffalo Grove that do and the village wants to keep it that way.

Under the proposed ordinance stores would still be allowed to sell fish, hamsters and reptiles, as well as host adoption events.

Buffalo Grove board members will meet Monday night at 7:30 p.m. at the village hall on Fifty Raupp Blvd.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsbuffalo grovedogscatspetsdog
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
28 shot, 6 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
Car flips over after driver fatally shot in South Chicago
Man fatally shot in Lakeview after parking lot altercation
O.J. Simpson addresses rumors that he's Khloe Kardashian's dad
11-year-old explains how he thwarted suspected burglar with machete
Lloyd's tiny golf clap delivers big message from US women
Video: Grandparents defend little girl against alleged kidnapper
Show More
Man killed in California Costco shooting was non-verbal, relatives say
20 preliminary tornado reports from Texas to Illinois on Saturday
Stray bullet hits teen in chest after parking dispute: police
Drunk woman drives Power Wheels toy truck down road, SC police say
Sentencing for mother charged after fatal Gary fire expected
More TOP STORIES News