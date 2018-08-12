PETS & ANIMALS

California fire evacuees find fish alive, fed by firefighters

It's a story showing how first responders go beyond the call of duty.

REDDING, Calif. --
Cal Fire on Saturday posted photos online with the words "after a father informed his daughter that her fish "Grant" was likely dead, both were in for quite a shock when they returned home to a note and well-fed fish!"

Thanks to Cal Fire Engine 1489 and Corning police, "Grant" was eating plenty while his owners were evacuated in Northern California's Carr Fire.



The Carr Fire, near Redding, has burned over 186,000 acres and is 55 percent contained.

The touching Cal Fire Facebook post also reminded homeowners to have a plan for pets when evacuating.
