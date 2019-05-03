Pets & Animals

Cat Cafe opens in Tree House Humane Society

EMBED <>More Videos

The Tree House Humane Society opened Chicago's first-ever cat cafe in an animal shelter Friday afternoon.

By Jalyn Henderson
CHICAGO (WLS) -- There's a new cafe in Chicago, but this one is inside a humane shelter.

"It's Chicago's first cat café in an animal shelter," Tree House Humane Society Executive Director, Raissa Allaire said. "It's really got a special mission focusing on special awareness of Feline Leukemia Cats."

Cats with the virus have suppressed immune systems. That means infections or illnesses that normally wouldn't affect the cats, could make them really sick.

As a result, people don't adopt them as often.

Allaire said FeLV is often misunderstood by potential adopters, so the cat cafe is intended to help give these cats a second chance at their forever home.

To hang out with these cool cats, you'll have to make an appointment on the Tree House Humane Society's website.

It costs $10 for a 30 minute session, that includes spending time with the cats and a coffee or a cup of tea.

All of the cats in the cafe are FeLV positive and available for adoption.

"If you think about it like humans with diabetes, something about this cat is going to need a little extra care," cat cafe donor Rachel Rippie said. "That's not an impediment, it's not a death sentence and it's not a reason not to love the animal. The animal will love you back just the same."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalschicagoloopspotonsheltercatspetsanimalsvirus
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AJ Freund: Hundreds attend public visitation for Crystal Lake boy
Shots fired at CPD officers on NW Side
Aurora woman loses $250K to online dating scam; FBI shares red flags
Pritzker's tax plan faces uphill battle in Illinois House
Jeopardy champ's brother says his streak is decades in the making
Kennedy-King College valedictorian, salutatorian found inspiration in family
Chicago's Puerto Rican Festival, Parade open new chapter
Show More
YouTube performer Austin Jones to be sentenced Friday in child porn case
Hospital employee dropped newborn baby in delivery room
Unemployment hits 49-year low as US employers step up hiring
Hungry Hound: Sultan Kebab & Bakery offers Palestinian, Turkish blend
'World's first' bulletproof hoodie for sale
More TOP STORIES News