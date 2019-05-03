Cat Cafe opens in Tree House Humane Society

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There's a new cafe in Chicago, but this one is inside a humane shelter.
"It's Chicago's first cat café in an animal shelter," Tree House Humane Society Executive Director, Raissa Allaire said. "It's really got a special mission focusing on special awareness of Feline Leukemia Cats."
Cats with the virus have suppressed immune systems. That means infections or illnesses that normally wouldn't affect the cats, could make them really sick.
As a result, people don't adopt them as often.
Allaire said FeLV is often misunderstood by potential adopters, so the cat cafe is intended to help give these cats a second chance at their forever home.
To hang out with these cool cats, you'll have to make an appointment on the Tree House Humane Society's website.
It costs $10 for a 30 minute session, that includes spending time with the cats and a coffee or a cup of tea.
All of the cats in the cafe are FeLV positive and available for adoption.
"If you think about it like humans with diabetes, something about this cat is going to need a little extra care," cat cafe donor Rachel Rippie said. "That's not an impediment, it's not a death sentence and it's not a reason not to love the animal. The animal will love you back just the same."
