Pets & Animals

Emporium Logan Square, One Tail at a Time team up for dog-friendly pop up bar

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Emporium Logan Square and One Tail at a Time are opening The Dog's Day Pop-PUP Bar: Adventure Dog! for one month starting on May 31.

The bar opens with The Dog's Day kickoff event, presented by Urban Tailz, on Friday. Proceeds will benefit One Tail at a Time.

The dog-friendly adventure bar will be open for a month, through June 30, Wednesday through Friday from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m., Saturdays from 3 p.m. to 3 a.m., and Sundays from 3 p.m. to 12 a.m. The bar will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

The bar will be 21 and over admission, and include interactive areas for dogs like a pond made of tennis balls and a climbable "Mt. Pupverest."

This is the second year in a row The Dog's Day is being held. Last year's collaboration raised thousands of dollars for One Tail at a Time, which works to rescue animals from overcrowded shelter to place them in forever homes, as well as providing support and resources to pet owners in need.

There will also be several special events held throughout the month, including happy hours, bingo nights, and other fundraisers.

Click here for more information and for a detailed list of upcoming events,
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalschicagologan squaredogsbarpet rescuepet adoption
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman, 24, shot, killed while holding daughter, 1
Mueller resigns, makes 1st public statement on Russia probe
Mom of baby found dead got disturbing phone call from dad
Hammond church vandalized
Uncle of missing Utah girl charged with murder
Mayor Lightfoot presides over 1st City Council meeting
Ashton Kutcher testifies at trial of alleged serial killer accused of murdering his date
Show More
Riot Fest 2019 lineup: Blink-182, Bikini Kill, Slayer, Flaming Lips and more
World's smallest surviving baby heads home from California hospital
Dr. Steven Nasatir honored for 40 years of service
Uber to ban riders with significantly below average ratings
VIDEO: Officer saves 2-year-old from being hit by truck
More TOP STORIES News