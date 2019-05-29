Emporium Logan Square, One Tail at a Time team up for dog-friendly pop up bar

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Emporium Logan Square and One Tail at a Time are opening The Dog's Day Pop-PUP Bar: Adventure Dog! for one month starting on May 31.The bar opens with The Dog's Day kickoff event, presented by Urban Tailz, on Friday. Proceeds will benefit One Tail at a Time.The dog-friendly adventure bar will be open for a month, through June 30, Wednesday through Friday from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m., Saturdays from 3 p.m. to 3 a.m., and Sundays from 3 p.m. to 12 a.m. The bar will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.The bar will be 21 and over admission, and include interactive areas for dogs like a pond made of tennis balls and a climbable "Mt. Pupverest."This is the second year in a row The Dog's Day is being held. Last year's collaboration raised thousands of dollars for One Tail at a Time, which works to rescue animals from overcrowded shelter to place them in forever homes, as well as providing support and resources to pet owners in need.There will also be several special events held throughout the month, including happy hours, bingo nights, and other fundraisers.