shedd aquarium

Geriatric animals at Shedd Aquarium receive specialized care, individualized plans

By Zach Ben-Amots
EMBED <>More Videos

An Ocean On The Lake: Geriatric Animal Care at Shedd Aquarium

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Animals at aquariums and zoos live much longer than they would in the wild, due largely to regular health care and the absence of predators; so Shedd Aquarium staff are providing a new level of geriatric animal care.

"Geriatric Animal Care" is episode 5 of An Ocean On The Lake, the multi-part behind-the-scenes series from ABC 7 Chicago and Shedd Aquarium.

In this episode, Shedd veterinarians demonstrate the level of individualized care that each animal and species receive at the aquarium. That care ranges from fish and sea lions with cataracts to penguins with arthritis and bullfrogs with heart issues.

Find every episode on our homepage for "An Ocean On The Lake," or watch on our ABC 7 Chicago connected TV App.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalschicagoloopspotoncommunity journalistshedd aquariumanimal
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHEDD AQUARIUM
Ocean on the Lake: Inside Chicago's Shedd Aquarium
Shedd Aquarium welcomes newly-hatched penguins: video
Kayak the Chicago River with Shedd wildlife guides
Volunteers clean up Montrose Beach litter ahead of piping plover season
TOP STORIES
CPD officer charged in Jan. 6 attack on US Capitol
Security guard shot, killed during Gary bank robbery
I-65 crash involving Greyhound bus, SUV leaves 2 dead, multiple injured
Chicago, Illinois enter full reopening
Where you do and don't have to wear a mask in IL
Popular Chicago TikToker offering historic tours
New Trier HS student killed while walking on CTA tracks
Show More
IL reports 401 COVID cases, 22 deaths
Vanessa Guillen's fiance speaks out: 'They failed us since the beginning'
2 passengers test positive for COVID-19 on fully vaccinated cruise ship
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
Scammers are diverting whole IDES checks into their bank accounts
More TOP STORIES News