Geriatric animals at Shedd Aquarium receive specialized care, individualized plans

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Animals at aquariums and zoos live much longer than they would in the wild, due largely to regular health care and the absence of predators; so Shedd Aquarium staff are providing a new level of geriatric animal care.
"Geriatric Animal Care" is episode 5 of An Ocean On The Lake, the multi-part behind-the-scenes series from ABC 7 Chicago and Shedd Aquarium.
In this episode, Shedd veterinarians demonstrate the level of individualized care that each animal and species receive at the aquarium. That care ranges from fish and sea lions with cataracts to penguins with arthritis and bullfrogs with heart issues.
