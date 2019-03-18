Pets & Animals

Goat captured after making big break from Bronx slaughterhouse

Joe Torres has the details.

By Eyewitness News
SOUTH BRONX, Bronx -- A goat has been captured after making a break for it from a slaughterhouse in the Bronx.

Police officers found the goat wandering the streets of the South Bronx early Sunday morning.

The goat was corralled and taken to the Animal Care Centers of New York City for a checkup. The workers named him 'Genesis.'

Genesis' escape turned out to be his salvation - he will be taken to a sanctuary in New Jersey to live out the rest of his days.

