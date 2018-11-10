WOOLSEY FIRE

Stanley the Giraffe is OK after Woolsey Fire evacuations in Malibu

Here's the good news that California needs: Stanley the Giraffe is OK!

By ABC7.com staff
MALIBU, Calif. --
Here's the good news that California needs: Stanley the Giraffe is OK!

As thousands evacuated communities in the Woolsey Fire's path, people were worried about one Malibu resident in particular.

Although several animals live at Malibu Wines' vineyard-turned-safari, Stanley is the attraction's most famous, with more than 43,000 followers on Instagram.

Several on social media, including the Kardashian sisters, were originally worried that Stanley needed to be evacuated.



Thankfully, Stanley's Instagram account confirmed late Friday night that Stanley is, in fact, safe. Malibu Wines' management team and animal trainers are currently on-site feeding and caring for the animals.


"Our amazing animal care and facilities team began preparing for evacuations late last night and because of their efforts we have survived the fire," the post read.

Unfortunately, a small number of animals are unaccounted for, and a considerable portion of the property's barns and facilities were lost.

"Thanks to everyone in the community for your prayers and support through this difficult time," the post read.
