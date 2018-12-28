PETS & ANIMALS

Hobart man saves cat that fell into icy lake

EMBED </>More Videos

He's the new "Aquaman" of Hobart, Indiana.

By
HOBART, Ind. (WLS) --
He's the new "Aquaman" of Hobart, Indiana.

After a cat fell into and icy lake on Christmas Eve, 21-year-old college wrestler Darden Schurg had to make a split second decision.

In an edited video posted to Facebook, at first you can see the cat struggling to survive.

It tries to lift itself up on the ice, but keeps breaking through.

About a minute later, you see Schurg dive in and start swimming to rescue the cat.

"I felt like it was just something I had to do," Schurg said. "I kind of have a small place for animals, and I love wildlife, so seeing that cat kind of bothered me. I just couldn't stand by."

As Schurg swam the 30 to 40 yards he says his adrenaline kicked in.

"Once I started kicking I was able to get through that ice," he said.

The cat, seeing his rescuer come closer, stopped moving with just two paws left on the ice.

"I could tell he was an outside feral cat 'cause he was kind of growling and hissing at me, but he was too cold to be able to do anything," Schurg said. "So I kind of took the hisses and the growling as a thank you."

After a few tense moments, Schurg finally reached the shore and lifted the cat out of the water.

"He got to a point where he was able to run off on his own. So I think he's doing pretty good," he said.

The sharp ice scraped Darden up. He's still got some nicks on his hands. But Schurg's father, another animal lover who first spotted the cat, was overjoyed at the result.

"He was super proud of me," Schurg said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalscatscat stuckwater rescueanimal rescuefeel goodHobart
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Dog without a nose could soon find forever home
Chris Brown charged with monkey-related misdemeanors
Officer meets baby kangaroo during traffic stop
Cow on the run: Bovine found wandering highway
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Illinois teen dies, mom accused of hiding medical condition
Suspect accused of killing Newman Police Corporal captured
New Laws 2019: Illinois laws that start January 1
Carjacking victim run over by own car in Old Town
Freak golf cart accident kills 2 tourists in Thailand
Chicago AccuWeather: Freezing drizzle, light snow
Man, 72, killed in Niles hit-and-run crash ID'd
President Trump threatens to shut down entire border with Mexico
Show More
Dates to look forward to in 2019
Boy, 9, phones in bomb threat to Lake Zurich Walmart: police
Bride goes viral after she says she kicked couple out of kid-free wedding
'Homeless' man hands out $100s at Florida Target
More News