Lincoln Park Zoo: Baby gorilla born on Mother's Day

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Lincoln Park Zoo staff made a sweet discovery over the weekend. A baby gorilla was born to his mama on Mother's Day.

The newborn Western lowland gorilla came into the world early Sunday morning.

"I came in at around 6:30 a.m. on Mother's Day and Rollie, the mother, had her infant gorilla close on her chest. Later, looking at video footage, she had it at 2 a.m. on Mother's Day," said Jill Moyse, Curator of Primates.

The baby gorilla is the 53rd animal born at Lincoln Park Zoo, and already has a large family, including his dad, a silverback gorilla; three adult females, including his mom; and three siblings. They all welcomed him with open arms.

"They are very social animals. Females definitely want to be with their silverbacks. So they are in the group when they give birth. When she gave birth, her daughter was the first one on the scene, to say, 'Mom, what's going on?' And there was new baby," Moyse said.

Western lowland gorillas are an endangered species, so this birth is important.

"Even though this isn't my first gorilla, I was shocked still and I was really excited. I called my general curator right away and said, 'We have a new gorilla baby!'" Moyse said.

He doesn't have a name just yet, but zoo guests will get a chance to meet him on Wednesday, when the Regenstein Center for African Apes re-opens.

